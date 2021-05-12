Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SaaS platform - UX/UI design

SaaS platform - UX/UI design data visualization cloud product design server database real-data development animation ui motion interface kafka data streaming platform design app design web uiux saas ux ui
It's been more than a decade since cloud computing has changed the way consumers interact with applications. Word and data processors, various types of programs shifted from desktop installations to cloud-based SaaS (Software as a Service).

Check our most recent project for Axual, the "supercar" Kafka-powered platform that allows secure sensitive data processing in real-time.

