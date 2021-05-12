Elderly care

To celebrate our five-year anniversary that is just around the corner (yaay!), starting from today we will be posting a series of 5 projects that:

-are being finished off exactly 5 years after K&C's been founded (what a coincidence!)

-present unique styles and approaches

-will allow you to assess the progress that we made over the years!

Besides, you're as good as your last project, right?🎇 Follow our Facebook and LinkedIn channels to be up to date!