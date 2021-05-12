🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The Consumoteca Group is a consultancy that translates culture into innovation and that transforms the way brands deal with changes in the world.
The visual are based on 'the brutalism', a type of architecture that makes extensive use of exposed concrete, pure and massive volumes, and does not hide the function of structures.
I made this redesign of User Interface based at previous UX study, and @estudio86 made de Wordpress Theme.
Available soon.
Job created by @estudio86 for Dply Agency