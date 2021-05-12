PopArt Studio

Sailing Logo Redesign

Sailing Logo Redesign yacht logoredesign redesign graphicdesigner graphic logodesigner mockup guideline poster sea modern clean blue branding logodesign logo sailinglogo sailing
  1. Master-Charter-logo-DRIBBBLE-1.jpg
  2. Master-Charter-logo-DRIBBBLE-2.jpg
  3. Master-Charter-logo-DRIBBBLE-3.jpg

Logo redesign for Master Charter, inspired by the shape of a yacht and donning nautical symbols. We opted for a white and blue color combination resembling the sea feel.

Intuitive UI/UX, Web Design, Branding, Logo & Graphic Design
