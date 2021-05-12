Angélique Schlick

Protect | Our planet week challenge

Protect | Our planet week challenge girl nature ecology digital ourplanetweek moon sun earth characterdesign character protect planet art draw procreateapp drawing procreate doodle digitalart illustration
I joined @ourplanetweek this year, and here is one of my illustrations for the challenge.
First of the list was: PROTECT

Feel free to feedback and comment.
Thanks!

I create user interface & great illustrations !
    • Like