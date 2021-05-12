Hi there!

here is the concept in which I designed a user-friendly application for a smart flowerpot to take care of any plants by AI technology.

This product is suitable for any home or office, helps plants to grow and stay healthy.

The Self-irrigation system has 4 circular sensors for the plant status clock.

Loobiya will help you take care of your plants, It also allows exploring the different stores and buy your favorite plant.

Hope you like this ^^