🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there!
here is the concept in which I designed a user-friendly application for a smart flowerpot to take care of any plants by AI technology.
This product is suitable for any home or office, helps plants to grow and stay healthy.
The Self-irrigation system has 4 circular sensors for the plant status clock.
Loobiya will help you take care of your plants, It also allows exploring the different stores and buy your favorite plant.
Hope you like this ^^