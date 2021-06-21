Persyk Design

Branding & Packaging Design for CannaLotion

Persyk Design
Persyk Design
Hire Me
  • Save
Branding & Packaging Design for CannaLotion oil cannabis vector brand identity retro vintage packaging branding illustration
Branding & Packaging Design for CannaLotion oil cannabis vector brand identity retro vintage packaging branding illustration
Branding & Packaging Design for CannaLotion oil cannabis vector brand identity retro vintage packaging branding illustration
Download color palette
  1. Artboard Copy.png
  2. Artboard Copy 5.png
  3. Artboard Copy 7.png

Branding & Packaging Design for CannaLotion.

Get in touch for new projects: hey@persyk.design

Persyk Design
Persyk Design
Branding & Packaging for brands worldwide
Hire Me

More by Persyk Design

View profile
    • Like