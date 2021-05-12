Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Katia Stukota

Mia Chronicles...

Mia Chronicles... comics animated customizable girl woman character art character desing female character flat vector female character design puppets character motion capture animation character animation illustration puppet character animator
Mia is our female puppet for Adobe Character Animator.

More about Mia here:

https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/mia-puppet/

Hope you like Mia❤!

