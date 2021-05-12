Angélique Schlick

Landing page design Cryojet v1 | Webdesign exploration

Landing page design Cryojet v1 | Webdesign exploration interfacedesign interface concept website ux uidesign uxdesign ui design
Hello Friends!
This is my first landing page exploration about a new version of the Cryojet company website.
I used Sketch to design.
I did another version too! Check my profile to see it :)

Hope you enjoy! 😉

Thanks!

Posted on May 12, 2021
