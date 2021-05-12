bazen.talks
Design tip - How to motivate youself

What do you think is more important - external or internal motivation? 😊
If you think about it, it's just about what you can or cannot control, and we all know that we can not control if external motivation will always come to us. So, we need to pay attention on our internal factors. Here is something a bit more about that 😉

