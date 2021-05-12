Digital Colliers - Organisation App

A web application developed during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to make up for the lack of face-to-face interaction and to better organize our remote work. Convenient, personalized, and simple in design, the app contains all the relevant information and files, allowing us to quickly wrap our head around the upcoming day.

We have designed a simple yet effective company organisation app containing an overview of all the relevant files, tasks, mentiones and more. Thanks to separate user functionality, each employee can personalize his views and subjects of concern. We have also created a small database, allowing to find and share most frequently used files with ease.

Besides the user personalized space, there’s the project space, where each related task or file is attached to different associated, usually multiple people. To make up for the loss of daily information passed over the morning coffee, there’s the knowlege space where everyone can post any interesting articles or posts.

💎 https://www.behance.net/gallery/105657037/Digital-Colliers-Company-Organisation-App 💎