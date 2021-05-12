Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brightlab

Jewelry Store Website Redesign

Brightlab
Brightlab
Hey, dribbblers!

Hope that you doing well. We have realized there were no animated shots for a long time. So here Sam Jewelry comes. Website elegance and lightness outlined with bright gradients and abstract shapes. The design is breathtaking, like any piece of jewelry itself.

How do you like it? Leave a comment and let us know!

