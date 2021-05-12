Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
We Are Charette

Nantucket Crisps

We Are Charette
We Are Charette
Hire Me
  • Save
Nantucket Crisps packaging beach nantucket bbq anchor chip potato chips
Download color palette

Packaging concept for a potato chip client based out of Nantucket. We took iconic components of the area and mixed them in with flavor cues in the super fun mosaic.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
We Are Charette
We Are Charette
Building powerful brands for over 12 years.
Hire Me

More by We Are Charette

View profile
    • Like