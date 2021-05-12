Studio Poink

Children TV series concept art tests

Studio Poink
Studio Poink
Hire Me
  • Save
Children TV series concept art tests video motion design media motion design 2d animation art marketing illustration animation
Children TV series concept art tests video motion design media motion design 2d animation art marketing illustration animation
Children TV series concept art tests video motion design media motion design 2d animation art marketing illustration animation
Children TV series concept art tests video motion design media motion design 2d animation art marketing illustration animation
Download color palette
  1. 8.jpg
  2. 9.jpg
  3. 6.jpg
  4. 7.jpg

We are testing the design style for every special project!
These are the very first draft for it!

Check out our insta for more art:
https://www.instagram.com/studiopoink/

Studio Poink
Studio Poink
Story Telling, Design, and Creative Animation.
Hire Me

More by Studio Poink

View profile
    • Like