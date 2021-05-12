Yana Averyanova

Mortgage Calculator |#Daily UI 004

Mortgage Calculator |#Daily UI 004 ui calculator ui calculator web design web design daily ui dailyui
Hey everybody,
Here is my design for challenge 004 with Daily Ui. The task was to design any calculator. I designed a mortgage calculator for a mortgage broker app.
Its my first shot at designing a web app, let me know what you think about it.

Thank you

Posted on May 12, 2021
