Nantucket Crisps

Nantucket Crisps branding logo nantucket potato chips sea chips anchor
Logo concept for a chip company based out of Nantucket. This logo wasn't chosen by the client but we love how it turned out!

Posted on May 12, 2021
Building powerful brands for over 12 years.
