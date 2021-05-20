Travelo – Personalized Trips Operator

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
One of design concepts we designed for the early stage travel startup called Travelo.
Here we had three things to keep in mind:
a) Introduce new customers to the travel options service provides;
b) Declare the personalized travel suggestions and curation as the main product value;
c) Avoid typical filtering mechanics that freaks out the new users with too many options;
Hope the guys will launch this thing soon 🔥