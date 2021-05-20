Metacarbon

Travelo – Personalized Trips Operator

Metacarbon
Metacarbon
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

One of design concepts we designed for the early stage travel startup called Travelo.

Here we had three things to keep in mind:
a) Introduce new customers to the travel options service provides;
b) Declare the personalized travel suggestions and curation as the main product value;
c) Avoid typical filtering mechanics that freaks out the new users with too many options;

Hope the guys will launch this thing soon 🔥

Metacarbon
Metacarbon
Experience design for digital products.
Hire Me

More by Metacarbon

View profile
    • Like