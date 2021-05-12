Grzegorz Motławski

TYKR logo concept

TYKR logo concept data technology tech education saas b2b it colorful gradient abstract icon symbol monogram banding brand logofolio logomark logo design logotype logo
Logo concept for TYKR.

TYKR is a (SaaS) stock screener and education platform focused on (long-term) value investing.

Logo is constructed from elements such as:
- analysis graph
- move direction
- abstract letter T

