TYKR logo concept

Logo concept for TYKR.
TYKR is a (SaaS) stock screener and education platform focused on (long-term) value investing.
Logo is constructed from elements such as:
- analysis graph
- move direction
- abstract letter T
What do you think about it?
If you want to work with me, just tell me:
grzegorz.motlawski@gmail.com