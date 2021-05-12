Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Israel Ekeji

FLYER DESIGN

Israel Ekeji
Israel Ekeji
  • Save
FLYER DESIGN photography dribbble flyer designs graphic designer graphicdesign
Download color palette

Choice of colours: Gold, Deep Purple and White.

Time Duration: 36 minutes.

Mount Ararat international ministries has been my major client for years. I create awesome designs for upcoming events and programs for the Religious organisation. Here is one of my recent job.

You can hire me now

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
Israel Ekeji
Israel Ekeji

More by Israel Ekeji

View profile
    • Like