Ben Fryc

Tino

Ben Fryc
Ben Fryc
Hire Me
  • Save
Tino volume modeling octane c4d cinema4d polo shirt 3d modeling 3dart cartoon stylized eyeballs glasses headshot illustation portrait character 3d
Tino volume modeling octane c4d cinema4d polo shirt 3d modeling 3dart cartoon stylized eyeballs glasses headshot illustation portrait character 3d
Download color palette
  1. tino.png
  2. tino-2.png

A new portrait, this time for my friend and colleague at Mango, Tino Zhabinskiy @zhabinskiy (https://dribbble.com/zhabinskiy). Had fun with the shirt on this one.

Hit me up if you'd like a similar portrait for yourself.

Drop a like if you dig! Thanks for stopping by!

Ben Fryc
Ben Fryc
3D Illustration, 3D Design, UI Design, Branding
Hire Me

More by Ben Fryc

View profile
    • Like