Anjali Surelia

Smart Home App

Smart Home App interaction design uiux ux app designinspiration remote smarthome smarthomeapp 021 dailyui productdesigner productdesign uxdesign uidesign ui ux ui
When you’re not at home, nagging little doubts can start crowding your mind.
Today I’m glad to share with you my new design concept. This is an application for Smart Home system. With a smart home, you can avoid all of these worries with a quick glance at your smartphone or tablet. You can connect the devices and appliances at your home so they can communicate with each other and with you.

