Evoke Technologies

Agent-based Bidding Solution

Evoke Technologies
Evoke Technologies
Agent-based Bidding Solution
A Innovative solution with an interactive interface design that allows agents to collect auction-related information requested by the buyers. This helps buyers to order, bid a fair price and directly buy goods or services from the sellers over the internet. Moreover, the app with an enhanced user interface allows connecting an unlimited number of sellers and customers, showing appropriate goods and prices.
Posted on May 12, 2021
Evoke Technologies
Evoke Technologies
We create experiences that win hearts and move markets
