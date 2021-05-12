Nepal Super League Logo - Sandeep Tiwari

Last year, I was given the opportunity to design a logo for a new football tournament in Nepal, which will be the country's first franchise football tournament. It was a wonderful chance for me, filled with both enthusiasm and a significant challenge, to present my work on a national stage. I put my heart and soul into it, and the result is this. It integrates colors from the "Dhajas," which represent the seven teams participating in this competition, and embodies the ethnic richness of the country as well as the competition's sincerity and inclusiveness. The emblem is intended to be a creative representation of the trophy, which is one-of-a-kind. It also includes the Buddhist flag, which represents Nepal as the birthplace of Lord Buddha.