Farhan irrfan

Ourganic Logo

Farhan irrfan
Farhan irrfan
  • Save
Ourganic Logo fresh logo fresh design modren logo floral typography art clean logo cosmetics skincare logo fine fashion art direction brand identity branding luxury logo minimal typography
Download color palette

Ourganic is a skincare & cosmetics brand.

For those of you who didn’t get the name yet. Let me deconstruct for you, the name is a combination of two words “our” and “organic” the concept behind this name is because the brand produces products that only contain organic materials.

For the logo, I choose to go with the serif font and start playing with it, until I achieve this elegant-looking wordmark I also like to add some objects. It’s like the logo is shining or smiling. Because my belief is the logo is all about how you feel it when you look at it the first time. For colors, the client wants a sophisticated palate with only two shades because they want the brand needs to be simple. As the name itself.

Farhan irrfan
Farhan irrfan

More by Farhan irrfan

View profile
    • Like