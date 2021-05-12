Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Layman / Brandign

Layman / Brandign logo design branding
  1. New Animate ActionScript File5.jpg
  2. New Animate ActionScript File6.jpg
  3. New Animate ActionScript File7.jpg
  4. New Animate ActionScript File11.jpg
  5. New Animate ActionScript File12.jpg
  6. New Animate ActionScript File23.jpg
  7. New Animate ActionScript File25.jpg
  8. New Animate ActionScript File27.jpg

This is Layman, an app that helps you understand complicated, technical texts by simplifying language and explaining jargon.

See full project here: https://pangraphics.gr/layman/

Posted on May 12, 2021
