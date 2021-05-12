Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Francesca Rose - DesignSlang.com

Liberteco - Branding

Francesca Rose - DesignSlang.com
Francesca Rose - DesignSlang.com
Liberteco - Branding
We designed a full brand identity for Adam & Anna and their new business Liberteco of a eco-friendly and feel good online platform for workshops, events and tours. We absolutely loved the idea and enjoyed adding in unique touches by creating a new visual language and infusing their personalities into their brand.

Posted on May 12, 2021
Francesca Rose - DesignSlang.com
Francesca Rose - DesignSlang.com

