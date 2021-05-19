Persyk Design

Branding & Packaging Design for CannaLotion

Persyk Design
Persyk Design
Hire Me
  • Save
Branding & Packaging Design for CannaLotion retro vintage pouch design lotion cannabis logo bags packaging
Branding & Packaging Design for CannaLotion retro vintage pouch design lotion cannabis logo bags packaging
Branding & Packaging Design for CannaLotion retro vintage pouch design lotion cannabis logo bags packaging
Branding & Packaging Design for CannaLotion retro vintage pouch design lotion cannabis logo bags packaging
Download color palette
  1. Artboard.png
  2. Artboard Copy 4.png
  3. Artboard Copy 16.png
  4. Artboard Copy 17.png

Branding & Packaging Design for CannaLotion.
Get in touch for new projects: hey@persyk.design

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Persyk Design
Persyk Design
Branding & Packaging for brands worldwide
Hire Me

More by Persyk Design

View profile
    • Like