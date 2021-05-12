Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vassilis Nikolopoulos

Sequester / Branding for a box in the middle of nowhere

Vassilis Nikolopoulos
Vassilis Nikolopoulos
Hire Me
  • Save
Sequester / Branding for a box in the middle of nowhere logo design branding
Sequester / Branding for a box in the middle of nowhere logo design branding
Sequester / Branding for a box in the middle of nowhere logo design branding
Sequester / Branding for a box in the middle of nowhere logo design branding
Sequester / Branding for a box in the middle of nowhere logo design branding
Sequester / Branding for a box in the middle of nowhere logo design branding
Sequester / Branding for a box in the middle of nowhere logo design branding
Sequester / Branding for a box in the middle of nowhere logo design branding
Download color palette
  1. presentation-dia8ematiki5.jpg
  2. presentation-dia8ematiki4.jpg
  3. presentation-dia8ematiki6.jpg
  4. presentation-dia8ematiki7.jpg
  5. presentation-dia8ematiki8.jpg
  6. presentation-dia8ematiki9.jpg
  7. presentation-dia8ematiki11.jpg
  8. presentation-dia8ematiki12.jpg

Sequester:

A perfect marriage of design and comfort, The Box is the hub of your lifelong adventure.

It can be placed almost anywhere! The large windows on the front and side allow for an impressive field of view of the surrounding landscape.

See full project here: https://pangraphics.gr/sequester/

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
Vassilis Nikolopoulos
Vassilis Nikolopoulos
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Vassilis Nikolopoulos

View profile
    • Like