Francesca Rose - DesignSlang.com

City Supply Stadtwerke Werdau - Branding

Francesca Rose - DesignSlang.com
Francesca Rose - DesignSlang.com
City Supply Stadtwerke Werdau - Branding
The main approach of the designs is the city supply of the Stadtwerke Werdau in Germany. It's about the interplay of hot and cold. Electricity, water and heat are optically combined.

Francesca Rose - DesignSlang.com
Francesca Rose - DesignSlang.com

