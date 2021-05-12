https://www.behance.net/gallery/119352113/Corporate-internal-management-software-UI-design

THE COMPANY

Bandai Co., Ltd. is the largest toy company in Japan. Happinet Corporation is their subsidiary and manages all the capsule toy vending machines (more than 400,000 units).

THE PROJECT

I was assigned to do the entire UI re-design for Happinet's internal vending machine management software system.

MY TASKS

- UI design

TOOLS

Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop

Year: 2018

Project timeframe: 1 month

Status: completed

Job type: remote, contract

__________________________________

:) Drop me a line: jess@teamorbita.com