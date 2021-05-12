Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jessika Z

Corporate internal management software UI design

Jessika Z
Jessika Z
Hire Me
  • Save
Corporate internal management software UI design management system software design software management software corporate ux ui
Corporate internal management software UI design management system software design software management software corporate ux ui
Corporate internal management software UI design management system software design software management software corporate ux ui
Corporate internal management software UI design management system software design software management software corporate ux ui
Corporate internal management software UI design management system software design software management software corporate ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Untitled-1 copy.jpg
  2. happinet_dribbble-01.jpg
  3. happinet_dribbble-02.jpg
  4. happinet_dribbble-03.jpg
  5. happinet_dribbble-04.jpg

https://www.behance.net/gallery/119352113/Corporate-internal-management-software-UI-design

THE COMPANY
Bandai Co., Ltd. is the largest toy company in Japan. Happinet Corporation is their subsidiary and manages all the capsule toy vending machines (more than 400,000 units).

THE PROJECT
I was assigned to do the entire UI re-design for Happinet's internal vending machine management software system.

MY TASKS
- UI design

TOOLS
Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop

Year: 2018
Project timeframe: 1 month
Status: completed
Job type: remote, contract
__________________________________
:) Drop me a line: jess@teamorbita.com

Jessika Z
Jessika Z
UI UX design & Front end development
Hire Me

More by Jessika Z

View profile
    • Like