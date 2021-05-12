Corporate internal management software UI design

Trending designs to inspire you
THE COMPANY
Bandai Co., Ltd. is the largest toy company in Japan. Happinet Corporation is their subsidiary and manages all the capsule toy vending machines (more than 400,000 units).
THE PROJECT
I was assigned to do the entire UI re-design for Happinet's internal vending machine management software system.
MY TASKS
- UI design
TOOLS
Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop
Year: 2018
Project timeframe: 1 month
Status: completed
Job type: remote, contract
:) Drop me a line: jess@teamorbita.com