Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Francesca Rose - DesignSlang.com

City Branding - Germany - Flöha

Francesca Rose - DesignSlang.com
Francesca Rose - DesignSlang.com
  • Save
City Branding - Germany - Flöha corporate branding city river blue water brand branding
Download color palette

The German city of Flöha was looking for a new visual identity for its city representation. What makes the city in Germany so unique is that 3 rivers flow through it and this is clearly visible in my brand concept. To make the city stand out from all other cities, I focused on the water element to create a strong visual impact and unique identification of the city.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
Francesca Rose - DesignSlang.com
Francesca Rose - DesignSlang.com

More by Francesca Rose - DesignSlang.com

View profile
    • Like