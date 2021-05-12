UI - Mock-up - Yutopia

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This post is not about the actual design, but more to do with how I plan to mock up my work in the future. I've spoken about including Blender in my work in my previous posts. This is just a simple example of how I could mock up UI work in an interesting format.