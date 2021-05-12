Shaun Heath

UI - Mock-up - Yutopia

Shaun Heath
Shaun Heath
Hire Me
  • Save
UI - Mock-up - Yutopia freebie free colourful branding 3d blender app website mockup ui
Download color palette

This post is not about the actual design, but more to do with how I plan to mock up my work in the future. I've spoken about including Blender in my work in my previous posts. This is just a simple example of how I could mock up UI work in an interesting format.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
Shaun Heath
Shaun Heath
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Shaun Heath

View profile
    • Like