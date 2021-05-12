Devignedge

Job Finder Mobile App

Devignedge
Devignedge
Hire Us
  • Save
Job Finder Mobile App job list search activity job app dashboard job application job board job listing job job search job finder mobile app design ui app designer app ui mhmanik02 devignedge app design app
Download color palette

Download UI Kit Templates Here  

Job Finder Mobile App. Using this app user can find the best match jobs. In addition to job search, The Jobs Manager is also able in its powerful analysis of your personal life and career trends which show you exactly how many people are finding their next goal or what they want to do at a given job place. You get detailed profile details like salary, number occupations and other data so that you know if it's right for ya!  More are coming soon … Follow us for more update.

Press "L" to show your love ❤️️

Have a project? we are available for a new challenge. Drop a line ✍ at devignedge@gmail.com

For more follow Devignedge 😊 on:
Website | Facebook | Linkedin | Instagram | Behance

32843808ddbde6d7234d321c47f0e8ea
Rebound of
Job Finder Mobile App
By Didarul islam
Devignedge
Devignedge
Design & Development Agency
Hire Us

More by Devignedge

View profile
    • Like