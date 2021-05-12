Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rekha Bhowmick

Invitation

Rekha Bhowmick
Rekha Bhowmick
Invitation empathy adobe xd ui design
Hi Dribbbler’s,
Sharing a design completely based on imagination.
Tried to give a new look and feel to an invitation card for my daughter's first rice eating ceremony.
Looking for your feedback.
Thank you.

Posted on May 12, 2021
Rekha Bhowmick
Rekha Bhowmick

