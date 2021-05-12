Trending designs to inspire you
SOAPORTAL is a website that functions to organize work and manage projects for employees. I redesigned this website when I was doing an internship at a telecommunications company in Indonesia. The methodology used in redesigning this website uses usability testing methodology.
Hope you like it!
Feel free to like and comment on my post, thank you!