Rasyad Hafizh Fadhilah

SOAPORTAL

Rasyad Hafizh Fadhilah
Rasyad Hafizh Fadhilah
website uidesign ui exploration webdesign uiux ux ui
SOAPORTAL is a website that functions to organize work and manage projects for employees. I redesigned this website when I was doing an internship at a telecommunications company in Indonesia. The methodology used in redesigning this website uses usability testing methodology.

Posted on May 12, 2021
Rasyad Hafizh Fadhilah
Rasyad Hafizh Fadhilah

