Moms up Mobile App

Moms up Mobile App illustration ux ui ux design ui ux mobile ui mobile app minimal design branding app
Moms Up is an Asian-centric motherhood support app offering pregnancy, parenting and conception resources for Asian mothers and expecting mothers. The app offers conception advice, community discussion forums, expert-reviewed information on conception, pregnancy & parenting and growth monitor to name a few.

We helped position the key offerings in the app through designing an intuitive experience.

Checkout the app and let us know what you think.

Play store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=my.momsup.cordlife
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/ph/app/moms-up/id1497280441

