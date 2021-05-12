Moms up Mobile App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Moms Up is an Asian-centric motherhood support app offering pregnancy, parenting and conception resources for Asian mothers and expecting mothers. The app offers conception advice, community discussion forums, expert-reviewed information on conception, pregnancy & parenting and growth monitor to name a few.
We helped position the key offerings in the app through designing an intuitive experience.
Checkout the app and let us know what you think.
Play store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=my.momsup.cordlife
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/ph/app/moms-up/id1497280441