Parham Marandi

Work From Home View

Parham Marandi
Parham Marandi
Hire Me
  • Save
Work From Home View working from home covid-19 pandemic desk view desktop plant design illustrator plant icon leaf leaves plant design plant illustration plant desk work from home
Download color palette

🎥 I've uploaded the design process on my YouTube channel if you'd like to have a look :)

This is probably the view of everyday life of us who work from home these days!

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Parham Marandi
Parham Marandi
Product, Illustration, and Icon Designer
Hire Me

More by Parham Marandi

View profile
    • Like