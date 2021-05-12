Nol Cobben

Centraal station

Centraal station led digital dots grid custom typeface custom lettering custom type lettering custom type typography
I'm working on recreating the font that appears throughout the public transport in Amsterdam. Because of the LED screens that display most of the messages, it has a grid which intrigued me. I’m still figuring some of the special characters out and making it work in Glyphs app.

