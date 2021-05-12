Centraal station

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I'm working on recreating the font that appears throughout the public transport in Amsterdam. Because of the LED screens that display most of the messages, it has a grid which intrigued me. I’m still figuring some of the special characters out and making it work in Glyphs app.
