Logogrid Fugit

Logo grid for Fugit App
Here is the final logo for Fugit. Which is a combination of Asterisk + F to show the concept of Group & New connection. Client was also looking for F**k it type of feel in mark so i come up with this solution with Asterisk used in symbol.
Will share more about this project in future posts.
Let me know your thoughts in comments below.
