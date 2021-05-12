Logogrid Fugit

Logo grid for Fugit App

Here is the final logo for Fugit. Which is a combination of Asterisk + F to show the concept of Group & New connection. Client was also looking for F**k it type of feel in mark so i come up with this solution with Asterisk used in symbol.

Will share more about this project in future posts.

Let me know your thoughts in comments below.

