Kanhaiya Sharma

Logogrid Fugit

Kanhaiya Sharma
Kanhaiya Sharma
Hire Me
  • Save
Logogrid Fugit logos food flat indian logo designer logo maker star f asterisk f letter modern vector symbol icon mark f brand style guide grid logotype branding grid logo minimalist logo designer modern logo logo design logo
Download color palette

Logo grid for Fugit App

Here is the final logo for Fugit. Which is a combination of Asterisk + F to show the concept of Group & New connection. Client was also looking for F**k it type of feel in mark so i come up with this solution with Asterisk used in symbol.

Will share more about this project in future posts.
Let me know your thoughts in comments below.

Say Hi 👋:
DM or email for work inquiries.
kanhaiyasharma.id@gmail.com

_____
Let's Connect
💎 Instagram- Daily design & Logo grids.
✍🏻 Behance- Projects & Case studies.
📌 Medium- Share Experience & design resources.

_____
Articles Recommendation
📐Logo Design with Grid System
8️⃣ The 8 Types of Logos: Explained
👨‍🏫Logo Design Process: Start To Finish
👨‍💻Best softwares for logo designing!!
📈 Logo trends future

Kanhaiya Sharma
Kanhaiya Sharma
🟢Available for new creative challenge — Logo Design | UX/UI
Hire Me

More by Kanhaiya Sharma

View profile
    • Like