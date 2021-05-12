Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniel Tr

X-mask website

Daniel Tr
Daniel Tr
  • Save
X-mask website web uidesign uiux facemask coronavirus design
Download color palette

Hi folks
Today, I'm happy to share with you all the work I've done, an e-commerce website about high-quality facemask.
If you want to show some love, press L.
You can write a comment with your opinion too.

Have a nice day! 🍹☀️

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
Daniel Tr
Daniel Tr

More by Daniel Tr

View profile
    • Like