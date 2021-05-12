Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Irfan Khan ✪

Ice Cream App UI Design

Irfan Khan ✪
Irfan Khan ✪
  • Save
Ice Cream App UI Design animation typography illustration branding dark mode casestudy dribbble user interface design uiux figmadesign procreate products ecommerce shop ecommerce design ecommerce product page
Download color palette

Hello folks,

Back again with me ! in this shot, i Designed UI exploration of Kwality Walls Ice cream App.

Press "L" if you like it, and feel free to give feedback in the comment section below ;)

------------------------------

If you want to hire a great designer for more fast & elegant work.
💌Mail at: ui.irfan.ux@gmail.com

Irfan Khan ✪
Irfan Khan ✪

More by Irfan Khan ✪

View profile
    • Like