Ice Cream App UI Design

Hello folks,
Back again with me ! in this shot, i Designed UI exploration of Kwality Walls Ice cream App.
Press "L" if you like it, and feel free to give feedback in the comment section below ;)
------------------------------
If you want to hire a great designer for more fast & elegant work.
💌Mail at: ui.irfan.ux@gmail.com