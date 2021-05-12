Trainetic Online Workout Mobile App

App for personalized training sessions accessible anytime, anywhere. The platform allows local trainers and fitness enthusiasts to host live training sessions.

The client wanted to build a platform where users are able to train with real coaches and continue progress towards their fitness targets from the comfort of your own home.

The platform needs to host thousands of LIVE training sessions. In addition, we needed a way to store the video content for future use. After talking to the Amazon Sales team, we were added to the Beta release of their cutting edge IVS-Save-To-S3 service.

That meant that we had all the pieces for the streaming puzzle. We established project management rules, product scope, technology stack, roles, deliverables and much more.

Along the way, each obstacle was communicated, planned out, and resolved, ultimately creating a MVP that satisfied business needs and was true to it’s plan.

