Wanderlust Cosmetics - Logo Design

Wanderlust Cosmetics - Logo Design cosmetics inkscape cosmetics logo vector typography minimal branding logo design
I had the opportunity to work with a client who is having a start up cosmetic business. Her brand was named "Wanderlust" because of her love of travelling which led me to incorporating plane elements ✈️

    • Like