What you see isn't what your brain gets

What you see isn't what your brain gets
#001 of - 100 Things Every Designer Should Know About People
by Susan M Weinschenk

I decided to make flashcards of this great book which I believe every designer should read and understand.

Read Flash Cards here !

https://www.figma.com/proto/vUXiv5JpMfrWskk8zdARcS/Cards?node-id=7%3A6&scaling=min-zoom&page-id=0%3A1

I hope you enjoy it !

Posted on May 12, 2021
