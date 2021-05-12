What you see isn't what your brain gets

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
#001 of - 100 Things Every Designer Should Know About People
by Susan M Weinschenk
I decided to make flashcards of this great book which I believe every designer should read and understand.
Read Flash Cards here !
https://www.figma.com/proto/vUXiv5JpMfrWskk8zdARcS/Cards?node-id=7%3A6&scaling=min-zoom&page-id=0%3A1
I hope you enjoy it !