Vintage Metallic - Free 3D Lettering

Vintage Metallic - Free 3D Lettering
Free hi-res & realistic 3D lettering renders - vintage metallic or iron (800×800 pix – but letter size is little bit smaller). Great for your headers, posters, advertisments – any web or print projects. Please check full version on dealjumbo.com with 5 views, 2 materials + shadows, all letters and 3000 x 3000 pix size. Thanks ;)
- Transparent PNG: lettering A-Z only (800×800 pix – but letter size is little bit smaller)

Download for FREE: https://deeezy.com/product/31965/vintage-metallic-free-3d-lettering

