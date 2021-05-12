Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Looks fashion
LOOKS is a platform which makes clothes shopping more convenient and pleasant experience
for users. The app connects shoppers with personal stylists, who help online (within a mobile app) choosing a new outfit
or simply give a tailor-made fashion advice. Life-simplifying platform focused on fashion market.

Building a whole new business model, shifting the target group focus towards higher-end customers (both men and women), changing the app's design — all this has become the reason to create a new visual identity. The previous one did not match
to the new business objectives.

The new graphic solution reflects the main meaning of the service and fits with the app design. It is all in flat design with minimum curves and bent edges. The logo design is easily transformed to an icon as a symbol without loss of meaning. Compact, neat and smart. Quite the thing for a mobile app.

