12 Free Modern Geometric Patterns 3

Cool geometric patterns for your backgrounds. Enjoy ;)

Great for your new graphic design projects - backgrounds or patterns for web or any print project
- PAT file for Adobe Photoshop (you need to install PAT file into your Photoshop)
- 12 JPG images 1024 x 1024 pix

Download for FREE: https://deeezy.com/product/32082/12-free-modern-geometric-patterns-3

