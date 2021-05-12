Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
K7 Tech Agency

Appify Website design

K7 Tech Agency
K7 Tech Agency
  • Save
Appify Website design website wireframe design redesign ux ui responsive design website design web design web
Download color palette

Appify - An agency that we consider our sister agency, needed a brand new website, with refreshing looks and lightning-fast speed, to showcase their best work, create inquiries and land new clients!
Through a set of carefully constructed questions, we learn what our clients actually need and how they see their future brand.
We create wireframes for all the software we build to help everyone included get a sense of where the website is going by actually seeing all the pieces.
Beautiful design, right color choices, right typography? First impressions matter a lot, and we all know that. We will let the design speak for itself!

Check out more!
https://k7tech.agency/portfolio/appify-website
Appify website:
https://www.appify.digital
Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119353447/Website-Design-Appify-Technology-Delivery-Agency

K7 Tech Agency
K7 Tech Agency

More by K7 Tech Agency

View profile
    • Like