Mortgage Innovators started as a conference that wanted to bring together experts, industry leaders, and of course, innovators from the mortgage industry.
Now they are building a living ecosystem of innovation and insight to move the mortgage industry forward every day of the year.
In collaboration with the Lion Fire Group, my team and I worked on the Mortgage Innovators rebranding project. Our job was to design a new logo, brand book, and a set of icons.