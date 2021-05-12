Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mortgage Innovators rebranding

Mortgage Innovators started as a conference that wanted to bring together experts, industry leaders, and of course, innovators from the mortgage industry.

Now they are building a living ecosystem of innovation and insight to move the mortgage industry forward every day of the year.

In collaboration with the Lion Fire Group, my team and I worked on the Mortgage Innovators rebranding project. Our job was to design a new logo, brand book, and a set of icons.

