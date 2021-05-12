Neohead condensed sans serif font

Trending designs to inspire you
NEOHEAD is a modern, minimalist condensed font with a neutral design and subtle decorative elements. Neohead features sans serif characters, perfectly balanced in terms of spacing to be functional and readable in small or large sizes. Its condensed proportions are designed to be efficient, space-saving but at the same time, clean and legible as titles and also as body text. Neohead has uppercase and lowercase characters, 249 glyphs, alternative glyph for letter "a" and extensive Latin script language support. With a smart, confident and simple appearance, Neohead it will be useful for many applications. From layouts, branding, web design, editorials to apps, this font will help you to create friendly but professional looking designs.
Product content:
- NEOHEAD Regular
OTF file format
Long term support
Free features for the next updates
Extensive Latin script language support
Upper and lowercase font